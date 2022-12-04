Todo a la vez (la mirada de Paco y Manolo)

Not Available

A film essay about a singular couple, Paco and Manolo, two Catalan photographers from the outskirts of Barcelona, who have been together for thirty years. Both have managed to work as a single photographer and have captured their imagery in the Kink magazine, a very personal photography fanzine with an essentially Mediterranean homoerotic aesthetic. Paco and Manolo’s style can be summarised in simplicity, the use of natural light, abandoned places and simple rooms, managing to record the Sex Appeal of the working class, an unprejudiced mix of aesthetics that goes from Caravaggio to Pasolini.