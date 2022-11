Not Available

The Mormon pastor Mateo is obsessed by the murder of his father, which he witnessed as a child, but raises a church and preaches against violence. The gunman Gumaro helps the preacher when two outlaws show up and kills one of them. Four brothers of the dead outlaw attack the preacher's ranch and kill his pregnant wife, his son, a worker and leave the pastor for dead. He recovers, forgets his sermons and sets out to take vengeance on the murderers.