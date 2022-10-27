Todo es silencio

Not Available

In Brétema, on the Atlantic coast, there was a time when networks of smuggling, drug trafficking converted, achieved so much influence that they were close to control everything: social power, institutions, the lives of its people. Fins, Leda and Frink explore the coast in search of what the sea throws after a wreck, the sea is for them a place of continual discovery. The fate of these young people will be marked by the shadow odious and fascinating at the same time the ubiquitous Marshall, owner of almost everything in Brétema.