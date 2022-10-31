Not Available

Todo Poderoso: O Filme - 100 anos de Timão tells the saga of a team that was born from the hands of five workers to become a real social phenomenon. Rescues images never before seen footage as the first of Corinthians in 1929, plus historic interviews of the first team's idols, as Neco, Del Debbio, Baltazar and Luizinho. Brings together for the first time, the major superstars that recall the glories of these 100 years of history through more than 200 goals. It features unreleased song of Bid, Rappin Hood and Negra Li composed especially for the film's official centenary of Timão.