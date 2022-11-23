Todo sobre mi mate

Not Available

About those who created the habit of drinking mate, of the peasants who harvest the mate herbs, of the industry that produces it and of the sixty million people who consume it. It is a trip through history, the present and the future of mate in Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina; a view that sways from mate to the hands that put it into circulation; a crossing between the intangible-symbolic and the political-social. How does a centuries-old indigenous tradition survive in a modern and coca-cola dominated world?