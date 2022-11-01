Not Available

Todos Hemos Pecado

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Secretaria de Turismo del Estado de Puebla

No one could ever imagine that one day La Chingada Vieja would fall in love. Because she is always alone, because no one has ever turn to see her, because everyone is always closing the door at her nose, because when they feel her coming they cross themselves, but most of all because no one could ever fall in love with death. But El Hombre sin nombre, has appeared in her life for good. Only the confusion of an avenging town and the desire of four men to arrive to heaven could change the plans of these two beings. Of whom the purist feelings alive have resurrected them.

Cast

Aleyda GallardoLa chingada vieja
Alberto EstrellaEl hombre sin nombre
Angélica AragónLa enamorada
Vanessa BaucheMagdalena la trenzuda

