Todos os Corações do Mundo

Not Available

For just over an hour and a half, Two Billion Hearts takes the viewer back to the adventure of the world cup of the United States and packs the audience on a journey through emotion, the expressions of their protagonists, fans in the stadiums and in the streets to the stars on the lawns, the cameras walk an uneven and vibrant path to world history. Two Billion Hearts is much more than the official World Cup film in the United States, it is a journey, for the passion of football, for the soul of the fans, for the feat of their idols. The film shows the best moments of the Cup and accompanies the Show of the fans of 24 countries in the United States, where more than 300 thousand football lovers traveled around the world