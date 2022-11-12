Todos somos Oscar

Not Available

"We are all Oscar" is an invitation to reflect our values ​​as a society, to the intolerance of certain customs, tastes or preferences because they are not included in the religious framework that has been imposed as a general rule and absolute truth in our country and in large part of the Latin American communities. All this leads to distorted behavior associated with multiple acts as a result of a cruel and unjustified imposition running over individual rights as a human being in the choice of a life plan.