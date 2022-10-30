Toegetakeld door de Liefde

Not Available

Aart is madly in love with tramdriver Sonja. When her line is cancelled, he tries all sorts of ways to stay in contact with her. He follows her, waits in front of stores she has visited, and crashes a party of her employer. He discovers there’s another man in her life. But he doesn’t let his dream of a life with Sonja be crushed by this “Fat Boss”. While Aart's real life is getting worse and worse, his fantasies and dreams about his future with Sonja are getting better and better.