Toei Hero Big Gathering

Toei Hero Daishugō is the name of a 3-D film based on Metal Hero Series franchise that was shown in 1994 at amusement parks and special events nationwide in Japan.. It was shown as a triple feature alongside Super Sentai World and Kamen Rider World. Blue Swat, Purple Swat, and Gray Swat are fighting an alien, meanwhile Kakurangers, Dairangers, Zyurangers, Jetmen, and Fivemen are fighting Saigan, Bango, Damaru, Soger, Irubaru, Batzler Soldiers, Grinam Soldiers, Golem Soldiers, Cotpotros and Emperor Daidas, and Janperson fights Bill Goldy and his henchmen.