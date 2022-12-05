Together Free

Not Available

We shared a small apartment in Hamburg for 10 years. Just finished school and moved out with our parents, we were able to let off steam together in the big city and enjoy the freedom of student life. We laughed, cried, partied and toiled together - but above all we got to know each other intensively. In these 10 years we have not only grown up, but have also become best friends. Before we part ways and we will soon be living on different continents, we decide to go on a great journey together. Just the two of us. A journey in which we have time and leisure to think and reflect. In which we can only concentrate on ourselves.