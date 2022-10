Not Available

Based on true events and the ethnic conflict that tore apart a country. TOGETHERNESS SUPREME is the story of Kamau, an artist, searching for change in the midst of ethnic tension in the slums. Kamau goes against his father and his tribe to join the other side with his friend Otieno. Kamau and Otieno fight for political change for those living in dire poverty. After a presidential contested election, the slums erupt in violence and Kamau's world is tore apart.