Tohfa (English: Gift) is a 1984 Bollywood drama film produced by D. Rama Naidu on Suresh Productions banner, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Starring Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, Sridevi in the lead roles and music composed by Bappi Lahari.[1] The film is a remake of Telugu movie Devata (1982). The film became a hit and took the top spot at the box office in 1984.