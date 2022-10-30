Toilet 105

Not Available

Three friends who are also playboys are students of SMU Bina Persada. Okta, Ical and Rio openly approach Marsya, a transfer student from France. Mrs. Endang, the principal of the school repeatedly reminds the students to accept Marsya as one of the students, assisted by her husband, Mr Wahyu, who is a counseling teacher. Marsya’s innocence often lands her in trouble but one thing that bothered her most is the appearance of a female ghost at the school toilet. Does the ghost have any connection with the disappearance of Adelia some time ago? What is the real hidden secret?