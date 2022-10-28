Not Available

Mr. Gan shocking news of the death of all TOKAN in Malaysia., Including Mr. Kamil. Mr. Kamil is the father of Suri and Wana, was also the largest TOKAN in Malacca. There are 7 other Tokan under his authority, including Matt Lobe. Mat Lobe is one of the youngest TOKAN among other TOKAN in Malacca. Mat Lobe is a funny and playful. Suri, Wana, Yusof and Solihin also often stirred by Matt Lobe Solihin is one of the TOKAN in Malacca. Solihin is a creative in drug manufacturing processes. He spent a lot of time in the laboratory to process and study new drugs produced by him. Yusof moved to Kuala Lumpur to find a job and was offered a job at a factory owned by Mr. Kamil. After working for a few months at the factory, Mr. Kamil has taken Yufos as his own son. Yusof was taken as security guards and bodyguards of Mr. Kamil.