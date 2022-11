Not Available

When all the residents of Tokío are evicted from their houses, two kids, Emiliano and Aurelia, are forced to end their friendship. But before that, they make a plan to save the life of a kitten that is going to be abandoned when everybody leaves the neighborhood. This seems like a very simple scheme, but it turns out to be a lesson of beauty, and humanity, that emerges from themselves as an act of rebellion in a world full of destruction.