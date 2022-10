Not Available

Tokio Baby is a story about 15-year-old Saara whose fate is to be stuck on her parents' farm. She can only dream of an escape from the idyllic countryside to Animecon, a Japanese animation and comics festival, when she gets grounded for three days. Hara-kiri! Saara is saved from dying of boredom by her imaginary friend Aiko, whose totally zenless anarchy makes the rift between Saara and her parents even bigger.