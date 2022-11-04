Tokio Jokio

Not Available

A "captured" Japanese newsreel. Civilian defense shows an aircraft spotter painting spots on aircraft and a fire prevention HQ that already burned down. Kitchen Hints shows the construction of a sandwich from bread and meat ration cards. Poisonalities in the News shows Yamamoto walking on stilts and boasting of plans for the White House, contrasted with the room reserved for him: an electric chair. A submarine, launched 3 weeks ahead of schedule, is still being built. A plane's new landing gear is a little man on a tricycle. A minesweeper uses a giant broom.