The Earth, the third planet of the solar system, is not only the popular tourist resort chosen as the 100 famous views among the universe but also the danger spot where many brutal invaders are coming. Eight guardians of the solar system fight against the enemy to save the earth, the treasure of the universe. Tokio, the guardian of moon among them, becomes familiar with a blind girl Setsuko, through his favorite ham radio and comes to love her...