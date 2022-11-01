Tokugawa: Woman's Genealogy

Set in the Tokugawa (or Edo) period, the first in Teruo Ishii's Joys of Torture series opens with a montage portraying a succession of women being decapitated, burnt alive at the stake and torn in two by oxen. The film then adopts a portmanteau approach of three short stories which all culminate in lengthy torture sessions.
|Carter Thorne
|Midaidokoro Nobuko
|Teruo Yoshida
|Tokugawa Tsunayoshi
|Kyoko Mikage
|Omitsu
|Yuriko Mishima
|Yukioka
|Takako Uchida
|Sadako
|Masako Arisawa
|Madenokoji
