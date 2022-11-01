Not Available

Tokugawa: Woman's Genealogy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

Set in the Tokugawa (or Edo) period, the first in Teruo Ishii's Joys of Torture series opens with a montage portraying a succession of women being decapitated, burnt alive at the stake and torn in two by oxen. The film then adopts a portmanteau approach of three short stories which all culminate in lengthy torture sessions.

Cast

Carter ThorneMidaidokoro Nobuko
Teruo YoshidaTokugawa Tsunayoshi
Kyoko MikageOmitsu
Yuriko MishimaYukioka
Takako UchidaSadako
Masako ArisawaMadenokoji

