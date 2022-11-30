Tokumei Head Hunter Rina

Not Available

Rina, a brilliant head hunter who secures human resources by receiving the "special mission" of the company. Rina's target, which uses her twin sister's body to drop the target, is Oi, a man who can work but has a sloppy female relationship. Oi, who is still working on two female subordinates and has the worst working environment, seems to be quite enthusiastic about this head hunt. However, in addition to Rina, there are rival companies that are embarking on the acquisition of Oi, and it is clearly said that they will make a contract with a person with good conditions. Examining the area around Oi reveals that Oi's wife has an affair with rival company Ishida, and Ishida has a connection with Oi's affair partner woman. Rina suspects that Oi is trying to be fitted by someone's malicious intent in a situation that smells too bad.