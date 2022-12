Not Available

Chief Kuroki tells the team that they will soon be meeting Beet Buster and his new Buddy Roid, but before any introduction can be made, the Soujikiloid attacks. Soon after Hiromu learns that the two new Go-Busters originated from Hyper Space, he challenges them to a duel, suspicious of their motives. This is a director's cut version of episodes 15 & 16 of the Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters TV series.