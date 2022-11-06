Not Available

Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters vs. Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger: The Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Studio

Toei Company

The Gokaigers were captured by the Zangyack remnants after departing to the Zangyack homeworld to destroy the empire once and for all. The Gokaigers, now working for the newly reformed Zangyack empire, return to Earth with a black Gokai Galleon and attack the Go-Busters in search of five phantom Ranger Keys which will unlock the "Greatest Power in the Universe". During the fight with the Gokaigers, the Go-Busters are able capture Navi, who tells them that the Zangyack are also working with Vaglass and that they must go back in time to save the other members of the Super Sentai Teams and defeat the alliance of Zangyack and Vaglass.

Cast

Arisa KomiyaYoko Usami / Yellow Buster
Ryoma BabaRyuji Iwasaki / Blue Buster
Hiroya MatsumotoMasato Jin / Beet Buster
Ryota OzawaCaptain Marvelous / Gokai Red
Kazuki ShimizuDon Dogoier / Gokai Green
Mao IchimichiLuka Millfy / Gokai Yellow

