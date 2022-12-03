Tokyo Ballistic War Vol. 1 - Cyborg High School Girl VS. Cyborg Beautiful Athletes

Not Available

In the United Republic of Great Japan, which has become the world’s strongest nation, it is reported that a new breed of athletes is setting a phenomenal new world records. Prompted by the pressure from other nations, JSA, the organization that supervises the country’s sports events， decides to look into the matter. They discover that they are using "Athlete-roid" female-type cyborgs specifically designed for each sport. Meanwhile, two high school girls are involved in an accident that leads to one of them undergoing whole-body cyborg surgery, and the JSA sees an opportunity to make use of her.