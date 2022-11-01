Tokyo Ballistic War Vol.2 - Cyborg High School Girl VS. Cyborg Beautiful Athletes

Not Available

The story takes place in the alternate world slightly different from ours. In United Republic of Great Japan; which has become the world’s strongest nation; it is reported that a new breed of athletes is setting a phenomenal new world record, winning every sports game. Prompted by the pressure from other nations, the organization that supervises the country’s sports events, decides to look into the matter; but the entire investigation team goes missing just when it started the mission. What the investigation team witnessed was “Athlete-roid. Koumoto executive director of Great Japan Heavy Industries is planning to dominate the world market for special military-use robots by promoting the army of invincible “Athlete-roid.”...