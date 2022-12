Not Available

Ai manages to win the battle against DNJ-02, but she runs out of fuel after using the Wave Motion Gun, and is abducted by a cyborg soldier right in front of Megumi. Ai's body is disassembled by Koumoto, executive director of Great Japan Heavy Industries, and she loses all the memories because of the computer virus affecting her system. Meanwhile,Megumi sets out for Great Japan Heavy Industries on her own in order to save the captured Ai.