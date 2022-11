Not Available

Rockers Tokyo Blade saturate London's Camden Palace Theatre with their trademark heavy-metal guitar riffs in this 1985 concert. Founded by guitarist Andy Boulton, the band gained international cult status in the mid-1980s with albums such as "Tokyo Blade/Midnight Rendevous," "Night of the Blade" and "Warrior of the Rising Son." They perform hits including "Dirty Faced Angels," "Lightning Strikes," "Black Hearts & Jaded Spades" and "Love Struck."