Tokyo Chiken no Otoko

Ohashi Taeko, the owner of a real estate company, is stabbed to death. Yamaoka Seiji who rents property from Taeko and runs a restaurant, is sent as a suspect to Higashimaru Shinsuke (Sawamura Ikki), a prosecutor working for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. Yamaoka’s restaurant business has been on the decline and he confessed to the police that he killed Taeko after getting into an argument with her over the rent that he has been behind on. Higashimaru’s motto is to face suspects without having any preconceived notions. He and his assistant Kirino Keita start questioning Ishimori Yoshio, a security company executive who said that he saw Yamaoka flee...