Tokyo Emmanuelle

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

After the director's message, "I visualize the romance of Roman Porn and I attempt to share that image," a loosely-connected series of softcore sex scenes unfolds. The plot concerns Kyoko, a young Japanese woman married to a man in France. When he abandons her, she returns to Japan. With her sexual appetite now at a high pitch, she engages in sexual escapades with a wide assortment of people, including old friends, both male and female, and an entire soccer team.

Cast

Fujio Murakami
Naka Fuyuki
Mitsuko Aoi
Namio Sokame
Katsunori Hirose
Midori Otani

