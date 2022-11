Not Available

On one of his regular guided tours, the bus driver Tormod (45), discovers that his long time associate Kaare has moved in with Tormod's newly separated wife. Deeply depressed and furious to the brink of insanity, Tormod kicks the bus in gear and gives his Japanese passengers and their translator Marit, a tour through the Norwegian countryside they'll never forget. A little piece of Norway, a huge throbbing chunk of heart.