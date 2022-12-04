Not Available

Tokyo = Fukushima is a time-lapse, stop-frame animation film of the city of Tokyo, six months after the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima. The film depicts Tokyo as throbbing with life and (nuclear) electricity despite the crisis and constant radioactive threat. Recorded over a two-month period, using a Bolex Super 16mm wind-up camera on the streets of Tokyo, the film acts as a love letter to an anxious friend. The city is trying to return to normal, although paranoia and anxiety are found everywhere due to minor earthquakes, aftershocks and government untruths. This beautiful and dark film is propelled by electronic music recorded by the filmmaker in Tokyo.