Ken Kaneki is a university student. He is also half-ghoul and half-human. He agonizes over his situation. Trying to avoid other ghouls, he shelters himself at Anteiku Cafe and spends time with Toka Kirishima. One day, a ghoul, Shu Tsukiyama, appears at Anteiku Cafe and he is called the "Gourmet."