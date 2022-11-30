Tokyo Honeymoon

Not Available

This is the first piece shot in Tokyo when Aoi moved from his hometown Kyoto where he had never before left. Responding to the tiniest light, a total stranger in an lien town, Aoi's vision and camera keep on wandering through downtown alleys. By controlling time, he discovers a new way of existence in "light", and his brisk solitude can be felt all over the screen. Aoi's true masterpiece – turning a perfectly ordinary daily scene into a completely extrinsic object, this unique tone and texture have received high praise in and out of Japan.