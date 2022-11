Not Available

When Kanchi first came to Tokyo to work, he was full of uncertainties. He was 'lost' in his work and his love relationship was in a mess. During those times, Rika, his colleague, always encouraged and helped him. The fall in love, but slowly Kanchi begins to realize that Rika is simply too 'energetic' and her love is simply too 'heavy' for him. Will he go back to his first love? Or will he try to maintain his love for Rika?