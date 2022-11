Not Available

An experimental romance between two men is narrated against digitally manipulated imagery of that city. The narration consists of passionate verses that form a heightened, chronological record of a love affair, arranged in distinct sections, which can be termed Meeting, Loving, Lusting, Parting and Remembering. One section, Magic. breaks away from the poetry-as-narration to present instead poison charms, exorcism chants and dream interpretations.