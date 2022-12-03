Tokyo Neo Mafia 2

Not Available

Yabuki Ginya and a short run who jumped out of the Sanryu group and became stubborn in order to stick to their own goodwill. As they disappear and those who are fascinated by the darkness expose their desires, an organization called "Tokyo Mahouya" that raises funds through its own route emerges. A short run that suddenly appeared in front of Shibamon, who remained alone and rebuilt the group. Guided by Ginya's will, he will build "Tokyo Mahouya" with his compatriots who carry a sad fate, and will survive Kabukicho again. However, the monsters who nest in the darkness cannot leave the route where huge wealth sleeps... Toru Minegishi, the real last appearance. Praying Meifu...