Tokyo Oasis

Set in Tokyo, actress Touko (Satomi Kobayashi) leaves the filming set of her latest project. She then comes across three people by random chance. She gives a ride to a man named Nagano (Ryo Kase) whom she has never met before. At a small theater Kouko runs into Kikuchi (Tomoyo Harada) - a former screen writer who now works in the small theater. Lastly, Touko meets Yasuko (Haru Kuroki) at the zoo. Yasuko is a women studying for her college entrance exam and applying for a job at the zoo.