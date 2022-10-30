Not Available

Tokyo Oasis

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paradise Cafe

Set in Tokyo, actress Touko (Satomi Kobayashi) leaves the filming set of her latest project. She then comes across three people by random chance. She gives a ride to a man named Nagano (Ryo Kase) whom she has never met before. At a small theater Kouko runs into Kikuchi (Tomoyo Harada) - a former screen writer who now works in the small theater. Lastly, Touko meets Yasuko (Haru Kuroki) at the zoo. Yasuko is a women studying for her college entrance exam and applying for a job at the zoo.

Cast

Ryō KaseNagano
Tomoyo HaradaKikuchi
Haru KurokiYasuko
Satomi KobayashiTouko

View Full Cast >

Images