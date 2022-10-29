Not Available

Tokyo Park

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amuse

Miura Haruma takes on the role of Koji, a college student aiming to become a professional photographer. One day, he receives an unusual request to shadow the client's girlfriend and take pictures of her; this assignment leads to subtle changes in his relationships with the women around him. Nana Eikura plays the ex-girlfriend of Koji's childhood friend, while Manami Konishi plays Koji's sister after one of his parents remarries, and Haruka Igawa plays the woman that Koji is photographing.

Cast

Nana EikuraMiyu Tominaga
Manami KonishiMisaki Shida
Haruka IgawaYurika Hatsushima
Shota SometaniHiro Takai
Takashi UkajiKenichi Haraki
Haruma MiuraKoji Shida

View Full Cast >

Images