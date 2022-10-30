Not Available

Protagonist Katsutoshi leaves town after a fight at work, and seeks refuge at a salon run by Seikichi, his Tokyo-based old friend, called "Tokyo Playboy Club." Meanwhile Eriko, the girlfriend of a waiter at the salon, finds herself forced to work there as a hostess after he gets into a bit of trouble. Then one day Katsutoshi brawls with a lowly neighborhood gangster, beating him to a pulp. The incident causes him, Seikichi, and Eriko to become embroiled in an even graver situation....