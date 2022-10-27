Not Available

When a private eye, a jilted bride and a mysterious stranger join forces to track down an elusive mobster, there's more than trouble in the air in Tokyo Raiders, a martial arts adventure that really flies! Acclaimed Hong Kong action star Tony Leung plays Len, a smooth-talking detective whose trench coat carries an arsenal of tricks and provides a streetwise disguise for the kung fu master. While on the trail of a gangland boss, Len meets up with brokenhearted Macy (international pop star Kelly Chen) and John (actor/singer Ekin Cheng), an interior designer with ulterior motives. As they close in on their quarry, the dramatic Tokyo streets are filled with close calls, triple-crosses, gravity-defying fight scenes and a band of chicks that totally kicks!