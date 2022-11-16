Tokyo Speedway 2

Not Available

Takahiro Yamane is the owner of an automobile tuning shop. His friend, Junichi Tashiro, has a girlfriend Nozomi who's a reporter and has connections to the race driver Keiichi Tsuchiya. Tashiro accepts a challenge from another street racer named Sawaki, and dies in the attempt. Nozomi shows Takahiro the Skyline GT-R that she bought for her late boyfriend. She gifts this car to him. Takahiro, while discouraged by her not to drive the Shutoko again, Sawaki challenges him to a duel.