Tokyo Sunrise

Ren has trouble accepting the death of Kaoru, his best friend growing up. When he finds a painting of a woman that Kaoru left behind, he begins a journey to find her. This film depicts Ren's radiant rediscovery of life as he works through his friend's death. It presents a poetic portrayal of his sorrow, his insuppressible feelings, and the momentum of other lives affected by Kaoru's passing. Delicate emotions are artfully portrayed by some of Japan's most promising young actors; Taiga, Ryuju Kobayashi, and Mei Kurokawa.