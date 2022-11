Not Available

Shino Sakuragi (Sayuri Matsumura) is an OL. She attends a wine party recommended by her boss, even though she isn't comfortable at such a fancy get together. There, Sakuragi meets Kazushi Oda (Hayato Onozuka). He is knowledgeable about wine and he doesn't show off his success as a businessman. She becomes attracted to him, but Oda gets arrested for accounting fraud later. Sakuragi is confused by the situation, but she keeps attending the wine parties and becomes hooked on wine.