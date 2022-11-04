Toll Bridge Troubles

Not Available

The fox is gaily driving down the highway on his motor-scooter. The Crow, using his "Sucker Detector", spots the Fox as an obvious sucker. He goes to work disguising a free public bridge as a "toll bridge" passing himself off as the toll man. The fox doesn't want to pay the two dollars and attempts to cross to the other side without paying. He tries going across on a raft but the crow attaches it to an anchor. He tries using a "roller-coaster" ramp but the crow detaches it. Lastly, he tries driving underwater using an oxygen tank but the Crow replaces it with a helium tank sending the Fox skyward. Finally, the fox pays the $2.00 at which point the Crow reveals himself, yelling, "Sucker!"... but Foxy gets even.