Tolly Lights is a 2008 Bengali-language Indian feature film directed by Arjun Chakraborty, starring Sreelekha Mitra, Abhishek Chatterjee, Priyadarshini Chatterjee and Arjun Chakraborty in lead roles. The Film is based on the novel "Rangeen Prithibi" by Suchitra Bhattacharya.[1][2] Hindi film actor Sunny Deol played an important role in the film.