In the early 1970s, the internationally celebrated Finnish guitarist Jukka Tolonen chose to continue his promising solo career instead of joining the bands of artists such as Cat Stevens and Abba. However, by the late 90s, Tolonen found himself living on the street in Stockholm and ended up in prison in 2008 for assaulting his girlfriend. The documentary is a story of letting go, surviving and finding a new beginning. It also sees Tolonen’s music live on in the hands of young musicians.