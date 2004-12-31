2004

Tom and Jerry Blast Off to Mars!

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

While carrying on their usual hi-jinks, they inadvertantly stow-away on a spaceship bound for Mars. They meet up with the local Martian residents and cause them to invade the Earth, aided by the "Invincitron", a vacuum-wielding giant robot. Tom, Jerry and their Martian ally, Peep, save the day.

Cast

Jeff BennettDr. Gluckman / Martian Guard #1 / President
Corey BurtonMartian Scientist / Court Attendant / Eyes At Gate
Kathryn FiorePeep / Press Girl
Brad GarrettCommander Bristle / Martian Guard #3
Jess HarnellMajor Buzz Blister / Martian General / Worker #3
Tom KennyGrob / Gardener #1 / Martian Guard #2

Images