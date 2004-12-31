Tom and Jerry Blast Off to Mars!

While carrying on their usual hi-jinks, they inadvertantly stow-away on a spaceship bound for Mars. They meet up with the local Martian residents and cause them to invade the Earth, aided by the "Invincitron", a vacuum-wielding giant robot. Tom, Jerry and their Martian ally, Peep, save the day.
|Jeff Bennett
|Dr. Gluckman / Martian Guard #1 / President
|Corey Burton
|Martian Scientist / Court Attendant / Eyes At Gate
|Kathryn Fiore
|Peep / Press Girl
|Brad Garrett
|Commander Bristle / Martian Guard #3
|Jess Harnell
|Major Buzz Blister / Martian General / Worker #3
|Tom Kenny
|Grob / Gardener #1 / Martian Guard #2
