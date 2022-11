Not Available

Strike up the band with nine toe-tapping animated shorts featuring your favorite dynamic duet, Tom and Jerry. Whether these mischief-makers are serenading a sweetheart, hitting the high notes at an opera or conducting a musical extravaganza at the Hollywood Bowl, the hijinks will be hilarious. Dance all day with this melodic medley of family fun. Sit back and enjoy as these pint-sized pals bring king-sized comedy and delight to your whole family.