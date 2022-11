Not Available

Tom and Jerry are all dressed up - with so many places to go - in these 7 hilarious episodes of zany chases and thrilling escapes! Showcasing their best attempts at clever disguises, these shorts are packed with the precise comic timing and over-the-top gags that made this award-winning series one of the best in animation history! Join the original cat-and-mouse team for all-out antics and after-dark adventures in this collection of crazy cartoons!