Straight from the pages of history come 10 timeless animated shorts featuring your favorite cat-and-mouse team, Tom and Jerry. From ancient Athens to royal castles, swarthy swashbucklers to concert pianists, daring deeds to dancing duets, our hilarious heroes take on wizards, rats, fire-breathing dragons and more in comedy capers inspired by characters from times gone by. The entire family will laugh happily ever after with this whimsical cartoon compilation.